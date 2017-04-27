Español
​VIDEO Discurs senzational al liderului european Guy Verhofstadt in fata lui Viktor Orban: Care va fi pasul urmator, veti arde carti? Parca Stalin si Brejnev au revenit in Ungaria. Ati incalcat toate principiile si valorile UE

de Red. Stiri     HotNews.ro
Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:02 Actualitate | Esenţial

Guy Verhofstadt
Guy Verhofstadt
Foto: Parlamentul European
Europarlamentarul belgian Guy Verhofstadt, liderul ALDE si unul dintre cei mai carismatici politicieni europeni, a sustinut miercuri un discurs senzational la adresa lui Viktor Orban si a politicii sale. In prezenta autocratului premier maghiar, Verhofstadt a rememorat momentul in care Orban era un tanar politician cu agenda modernizatoare, sprijinit de George Soros, si a evidentiat alunecarea sa spre politici iliberale, antidemocratice. Verhofstadt l-a comparat pe Orban cu Stalin si Brejnev si l-a intrebat daca vrea sa ramana in istorie ca omul care a scapat Ungaria de comunism sau ca un inamic al democratiei.

Miercuri, Parlamentul European a gazduit o dezbatere despre derapajele antidemocratice din Ungaria, dezbatere la care a vorbit si Viktor Orban.



De fata cu Orban si adresandu-i-se direct, Guy Verhofstadt a tinut un discurs pasional despre politica iliberala a premierului maghiar. I-a amintit acestuia ca s-au intalnit pentru prima oara in 1989, comparandu-l pe Viktor Orban de atunci cu Emmanuel Macron.

Europarlamentarul belgian a amendat dur politica anti-democratica a lui Orban si alunecarea lui abrupta spre nationalism si anti-europenism, comparandu-l cu dictatorii sovietici Stalin si Brejnev, si l-a intrebat care e urmatorul pas in Ungaria: "Cat de departe veti merge? Veti arde carti? Veti arde cartile lui Kertesz? Ale lui Konrad? Ale lui Sandor Marai?

Verhofstadt i-a pus in fata lui Orban oglinda realitatii: "UE a devenit membru UE in 2004. Ai semnat, impreuna cu predecesorii tai, pentru valorile UE. Si cunosti foarte bine toate valorile si principiile UE. Ai violat fiecare dintre aceste principii europene, toate aceste principii. Si totusi vrei sa ramai membru al Uniunii Europene. Am mai mult respect pentru euroscepticii care macar spun <<nu-mi place UE, nu-mi plac valorile sale si vreau sa ies din UE>>".

Verhofstadt a amendat ipocrizia lui Orban, care vrea banii europeni, nu insa si valorile UE: "Dar tu, tu vrei sa continui sa primesti banii UE, dar nu vrei valorile UE. Cum se numeste asta? Nu e un act de mare curaj, si in orice caz nu in linie cu un politician bazat pe principii".

Finalul discursului a fost aplaudat la scena deschisa de europarlamentari: "Nu e timpul sa te intrebi, in sinea ta, cum vrei sa fii tinut minte? Vrei sa ramai in istorie ca un politician care a eliberat Ungaria de comunism - si ai facut asta -, sau vrei sa fii tinut minte ca un inamic etern al societatii noastre europene democratice? Asta e alegerea pe care trebuie sa o faci acum.

Discursul integral (lb. engleza):

Mr President, I would like to ask Prime Minister Orban whether he remembers the first time that we met. Mr Orban, it was in a hotel in Budapest in December 1989. I do not remember its name, but I remember our meeting because before it I had a meeting with SDSZ, the old Liberal Party, and then I asked you, as the leader of Fidesz, why you were not with your mother party in the meeting room and you explained why this was. I remember that it was just a few months before the successful participation of Fidesz in the first free elections in Hungary. By the way, at that time you were helped by George Soros – I remember that – and had a programme at that time that was more or less a little bit more progressive, I should say, than the programme of the SDSZ at that time. I would say that it was more social liberal and a little bit like Emmanuel Macron at that time. I would say that you were the Emmanuel Macron of Hungary in 1989. I do not think that Emmanuel Macron will be pleased with what I have said today. I did not say it in French so I hope that not much will be made of it.

But let us be honest: a lot has changed since 1990 and 1989 when we saw each other. You changed. You dumped your democratic principles and, in a certain way, you say openly that you want to create, not a liberal democracy, but that you want to have an illiberal state. At the moment the list of what you have done is a long one: harassing NGOs, chasing critical media away, building walls, your attempt to reinstate the death penalty in your country, even when this is not possible based on our treaties, and now you have decided to close down a university. I would ask you how far will you go? What is the next thing? Burning books on the square in front of the Hungarian Parliament, the so‑called Lajos Kossuth Square? Will that be the next thing? Perhaps the books of Kartes or maybe of Konrad, perhaps the books of what is one of my favourite writers in Hungary, Sandor Marai, because Sandor Marai was a Hungarian cosmopolitan who you are attacking at the moment. When I look at you, you seem to be proud of this and to think that it is fantastic that I can say all this here. What I am seeing more and more is not a   proud conservative – because in the meanwhile you have become a proud conservative – but a sort of modern day version of the old communist Hungary – economic protectionism, excessive nationalism, the search for an illiberal state – and you see enemies of the Hungarian State everywhere. You see enemies in the energy sector, in the media, in the NGOs and now also in the academic world. It is like having Stalin or Brezhnev back, but now in Hungary. They also had that time of paranoia. It is not enough to have a majority in a democracy, but you have to chase them and go after them when they have another opinion.

 

So, Mr Orban – and I will conclude with this – Hungary became a member of the European Union in 2004. You and your predecessors signed up to the values of the Union and you know all these principles very well. Even the left or the right in this House respect them. You have in fact violated every single one of these principles in the different cases that Mr Timmermans mentioned. Yet you want to remain a member of the European Union. Well I have in fact got more respect for the decency of Eurosceptics, who will at least say that they do not like the European Union and its values and that they are leaving. You want to continue getting money from the European funds, taking the European Union’s money, but you do not want the European values. They are not for you. What would you call that? Not very courageous, I should say, and certainly not in line with a politician based on principles. So my question to you is to ask whether you think that it is time to make a choice again, as you made that choice when you became, after being a Liberal Democrat, a little bit nationalist and a conservative? Is it not the time to ask yourself in your soul how you wish to be remembered in the future? Do you want to be remembered as somebody who liberated your country, Hungary, from communism – and you did that – or do you want to be commemorated as an eternal enemy of our open European democratic society? That is the choice that you have to make now. 























4676 vizualizari

  • +10 (32 voturi)    
    Ar fi foarte dragut (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:08)

    midumi [utilizator]

    ....daca HN ar publica linkurile si celorlalte discursuri!
    Sunt foarte interesat care a fost discursul initial al lui Orban si/sau, eventual, replica discursului lui Verhofstadt.

    In plus, asa mi s-ar parea articolul acesta mai putin de la inceput polarizat si deschis interpretarilor individuale.
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      mda, cine nu e progresist (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:52)

      gic [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui midumi

      e fie nazist, fie simpatizant al lui Putin.

      Pe bune, nu v-ati saturat de asta?
  • -25 (51 voturi)    
    Sperietoarea (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:08)

    Snitzelvienez [utilizator]

    Un raspuns impertinentului Guy : Multikulti a esuat. politica impotriva europenilor trebuie sa inceteze.
    Nu arde nimeni carti si nu va arde nimeni carti . Ancheta pt cei care se dau victimele marii minciuni la nivel mondial.
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Si in numele cui vorbesti? (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:29)

      Bogdan_100 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Snitzelvienez

      Sau mai exact postezi cand spui "nu va arde nimeni carti"? Cat despre marea minciuna la nivel mondial - e vorba, banuim, de comunism si imperialismul rusesc, ce doresc ca prin minciuna, dezinformare, postaci interesati, "idioti utili" sa compromita ideile de constructie de libertate a circulatiei, ideilor, etc. (probabil referite de tine agramat drept "multikulti"). Iar calificativul de " impertinent" adresat unuia din marii politicieni Europeni, care sustine idei progresiste, de catre un imbecil ratat nu e doar rizibil ci si penibil!
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Multiculti pe dracu (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:48)

      MasP [anonim] i-a raspuns lui Snitzelvienez

      Omul a explicat cu subiect si predicat ipocrizia lui Orban : atacurile continui la adresa UE in timp ce camarila sa fraudeaza fara rusine banii europeni, subordonarea tuturor institutiilor din Ungaria partidului de guvernamant, atitudinea ipocrita in relatia cu Putin in timp ce vecinii ucraineeni sunt mascrati de trupele lui Putin si 1/4 de tara e ocupata.
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Multiculti (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:00)

      cladob [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Snitzelvienez

      Nu inseamna multi tari sau multi popoare sau multinatiuni. Cultura nu are granite si e compusa din mai multe regiuni care se intrepatrund..
  • -22 (48 voturi)    
    serios? (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:11)

    martel55 [utilizator]

    ce vedeti senzational aici?e doar un discurs progresist clasic, a unora care au distrus europa si au pretentia ca fac ceva bun....
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Care Europa distrusa ? (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:31)

      Bogdan_100 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui martel55

      Conceptul European a fost distrus de nationalistii primitivi din Franta/Ungaria/Polonia/Cehia mai mult sau mai putin sprijiniti de rusia (al carei interes primordial este distrugerea uniunii Europene si cresterea influentei (santajului) asupra tarilor Europei). Orban intruchipeaza prototipul perfect al politicianului ce distruge Europa
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Ce viata trista trebuie sa ai (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:18)

      Heruvim [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui martel55

      "a unora care au distrus europa si au pretentia ca fac ceva bun...."

      Daca pacea, stabilitatea, prosperitatea, atingerea unor niveluri de confort si securitate nemaivazute niciodata in istorie, statul social, protectia muncii, protectia mediului, exploatarea durabila a resurselor - daca toate astea inseamna ca au "distrus" atunci eu vreau sa ne "distruga" inca 1000 de ani de acum incolo.

      Eurpa Unita!
  • +22 (40 voturi)    
    impecabil discurs (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:14)

    Eu sunt Ghitza [utilizator]

    comparati acest politician cu Corina Cretu?
  • -22 (48 voturi)    
    aberatii (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:15)

    eucomentez [utilizator]

    Guy Verhofstadt tot repeta aceeasi aberatii de multi ani, compara adversarii politici populisti ba cu Hitler, ba cu Stalin, ba cu alte personalitati negative, fara rationament care sa justifice aceste discursuri. Ameninta cu taierea fondurilor de dezvoltare si de coeziune care au rolul de reduce diferenta de nivel de traidintre tarile dezvoltate si membrii noi a uniunii, sarace in infrastructura.

    Raspunsul lui Orban merita publicat, acolo e senzationalul.
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Senzationalul (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:32)

      Bogdan_100 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui eucomentez

      la nivelul de jos al ineptiilor si nationalismului primitiv. Da ai dreptate!
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      aberatii? (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:34)

      andimi [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui eucomentez

      daca vezi aberatii in apararea valorilor democratiei (ceea ce vad ca sustin si altii, e drept unii postaci ai Kremlinului), atunci viitorul e sumbru! Ce are esecul multiculti cu inchiderea de universitati si cu limitarea institutiilor ce apara echilibrul dintre puterile statului? Pentru ca asta face Orban. Ca sunt dezechilibre intre tari asta e clar, putem apara o politica coerenta europeana, dar nu trebuie sa cadem in capcana autoritarismului. Insa se pare ca asta e drumul pe care il vor tot mai multi, vom vedea consecintele curind. Credeti ca va mai fi prosperitate in aceste conditii? Va inselati!
  • +22 (36 voturi)    
    ALDE (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:24)

    DSS [utilizator]

    discursul ar fi ok daca domnul Guy nu s-ar uita putin si in curtea proprie, unde il are pe domnul Tariceanu, vajnic luptator impotriva justitiei.
    Alooo, se aude?
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      Tariceanu e in UE ca si Orban ! (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:33)

      Idealistu [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui DSS

      Deci o parte din ideea discursului e valabila si pentru d-l Tariceanu, care a luat-o rau pe aratura.
    • 0 (0 voturi)    
      ALDE de RO nu de UE (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:14)

      -dan [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui DSS

      Nu vad de ce pui discursul lui in umbra ALDE de RO.. nu are absolut nicio legatura.
      Pui eticheta aiurea.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    S-a dat o lege in care o universitate nu se (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:26)

    jackalphonse [utilizator]

    incadreaza. Numai una. sa faca un demers, ceva ca sa se incadreze. Ce mare rahat cu mac?
    Inteleg ca astfel de legi exista si in Austria.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Poate (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:28)

    xolv [utilizator]

    Guy Verhofstadt ne raspunde cand va recunoaste esecul multiculturalismului
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    cu ridicarea liderilor nationali... (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:35)

    demaGOGU [utilizator]

    ...suveranisti, din Oest - nu repetam aici lista, e binecunoscuta!, riskul contagiunii in Occident devine real, de aici reactia viscerala a globalistilor.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Incredibil (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:44)

    SorinPietrar [anonim]

    Băi,l-a făcut muci....l-a umplut de sânge....ai nostril stau la coadă.Go Guy !
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Orator (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:53)

    aqualung [utilizator]

    Verhofstadt ține niște discursuri foarte însuflețite și e un bun orator. În plus, mai e și coerent și enunță cu curaj principii destul de nepopulare în ziua de azi, dar esențiale pentru bunul mers al continentului și al lumii. Bunul simț are și el nevoie de o voce. Recomand să-l urmăriți.

    Nu pot decât să regret ce cozi de topor atârnă în România de grupul lui parlamentar, parazitându-i inclusiv numele. Tare aș vrea să aud un aldist român că spune aceleași lucruri și apără aceleași principii. Mira-m-aș.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Nemaipomenit (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:54)

    CezarN [utilizator]

    A ajuns UE sa fie sau sa nu fie dupa cat de frumos vorbeste un imbuibat de la Bruxelles sau altul de la Budapesta.
    Analiza trebuie sa fie rece si bazata pe argumente si pe FAPTE.
    O vorbi fruos belgianul, insa FAPTELE, nu ORBAN, il contrazic flagrant.
    Acum 20 de ani nu existau cetateni europeni care sa puna bombe pe stadioanele UE. Acum exista. Cine-i de vina? Orban? Ma indoiesc! Mai curand politicile sustinute de dnii Verhofstadt si Soros.
    Acuzi Ungaria si pe Orban ca vrea banii UE dar nu si valorile UE? Posibil, cu toate ca ma indoiesc.Dar despre emigrantii si teroristii incurajati sa vina in UE in dispretul dorintei popoarelor UE ce spuneti dle Verhofstadt? Ei doresc cumva valorile UE? Lor de ce nu le vorbiti pe tonul acesta? Sau va este frica sa nu cumva sa mai sara un tren in aer sau chiar pentru propria siguranta? Sunt cumva dublul standard si discriminarea cetatenilor europeni fata de emigrantii musulmani valori europene?

    Ce nu intelegeti dv,dle Verhofstadt, si aliatii dvs este ca suntem in mijlocul unui razboi religios(religie vs religie) in care Europa este cu mainile goale pentru ca dvs ati avut grija sa stegeti orice urma de crestinism din UE cu toate ca, cu toate greselile si excesele sale, crestinismul este cel care a salvat Europa din fata hoardelor migratoare convertindu-i la un numitor comun - religia crestina. Cu toate astea, astazi Europa arata mai mult respect pentru zulufii evreilor sau pentru burqa musulmana decat pentru cruciulita crestina. De ce? Tocmai de frica de a-si afirma si apara valorile si trecutul.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    LOL... (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 11:59)

    Petre Cusuru zis si Barba Trista [utilizator]

    I-a dat-o de sus micului dictator...
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Mr. Guy pe grajdeanu, mustache si motocicleanu? (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:01)

    mnicku [utilizator]

    pe cind ii chemati la o smotoceala ?
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    senzational... (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:01)

    mitocanu [utilizator]

    discursul este de referenta...guy verhofstadt, fost prim ministru al belgiei, este un autentic europarlamentar din toate punctele de vedere...parcurgand comentariile publicate nu pot sa nu remarc cateva pro orban...snitzelvienez si eucomentez sunt niste simpatizanti ai unui populism nationalism ieftin...cum se face ca nu doar guy dar si alti lideri europeni (hollande si merkel) il critica pe orban si il acuza de duplicitate...dss ii cere lui guy sa scape de tariceanu, ambii fiind membri alde in parlamentul european...de acord ca tariceanu este la fel daca nu mai retrograd decat orban, dar nu vad cum il poate da afara din acest grup...in sfarsit europarlamentarii romani...cu doua trei exceptii (monica macovei, cristian preda) care vorbesc bine engleza si/sau franceza, ceilalti sunt total depasiti la acest capitol, ba unii chiar la capitolul limba romana (maria grapini)...de ce?...pentru ca au ajuns acolo pe criterii politice si nepotism...rezultatul: fac figuratie si incaseaza diurne necuvenite...daca astfel de nulitati ajung sa reprezinte tara, nu este de mirare ca suntem priviti in acest mod...
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    si (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:02)

    baronul stanganbuch [utilizator]

    toate astea pentru ca orban, si se pare majoritatea maghiarilor, nu-l vor pe soros bacsi si nici cotele de // islamice pe care merkel tot incearca sa le redistribuie in europa.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Postaci la greu (Joi, 27 aprilie 2017, 12:14)

    skanda7 [utilizator]

    Numarul mare de postaci la acest articol ne arata ca subiectul este delicat pentru tovarasii de la putere.


