The Guardian a publicat, pe pagina de Facebook, un clip video cu momente surprinse in timpul protestelor din Romania

de Ariana Lazurca     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 19 februarie 2017, 21:32 Actualitate | Esenţial

Protest Piata Victoriei 19 februarie
Protest Piata Victoriei 19 februarie
Foto: Victor Cozmei / HotNews.ro
Publicatia The Guardian continua sa urmareasca demersul protestelor din tara noastra si relateaza, intr-o postare pe pagina oficiala de Facebook, despre cele mai ample demonstratii de la caderea comunismului. Randurile sunt insotite si de un clip video, cu momente, surprinse in imagini, pe parcursul celor doua saptamani de proteste.

"Sute de mii de romani au participat la proteste masive in ultimele doua saptamani, solicitand demisia Guvernului corupt. Demonstratiile au mobilizat generatia tanara si au devenit, astfel, cele mai mari manifestatii de la caderea comunismului in 1989."  ("Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have staged massive protests on consecutive days, for the past two weeks, calling on the government to resign over corruption. The demonstrations have mobilised the younger generation and become Romania's biggest protest movement since the the fall of Communism in 1989. ")























757 vizualizari


